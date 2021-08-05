2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Carroll Chargers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2021 season is near and fans are back in the stands this season. At Carroll, it’s perfect timing. The Chargers will play this season in a new stadium which was part of a $20 million dollar project and the seniors cannot wait.

We’ve been seeing this all year, we’ve been seeing the construction, everything just building from the ground and just being on the field right now, its awesome.” Senior Offensive Lineman Max Malcolm said.

On offense, this year’s team is loaded with returning veterans. The offensive line will play and big part in what they do and leading the way is Senior Quarterback and recent South Dakota State football commit Jeff Becker who will put his three years of Varsity starting experience to test with his leadership on and off the field.

Last season the quarterback threw for 2,636 yards with 33 touchdowns and will hope to improve on that in his final season before college ball.

Defensively, this year’s Chargers team is fast and much like the offense, has experienced guys that return in key positions.

Carroll opens week one against Bishop Luers on August 20th.