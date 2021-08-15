2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Bluffton Tigers

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Over the past three years the Tigers have become tougher to tame, going 22-10 during that stretch, including an 8-2 mark last year. However, the core of that group has graduated, and Bluffton is looking to reload not rebuild in 2021.

Offensively, senior Lukas Hunt takes control off an offense that averaged 33.5 points a game last season. Hunt threw for 202 yards last year as a back-up to starter Hayden Nern, with the now-graduated Nern throwing for 1,760 yards in Bluffton’s offense. Also graduated is versatile running back Cody Mittlestedt, who was selected to the 2020 WANE-TV Fab 15.

Bluffton will rely on senior receiver Alec Reiff (29 receptions, 486 yards, 7 TDs in 2020) and an offensive line that returns three starters, including tackle Jacob Landis.

Defensively, the Tigers are most experienced at the linebacker position, where Hunt, Jordan Ringger, and Cam Farmer will be asked to lead. Garrett Pauley helps anchor the defensive line and will be counted on to play an even bigger role in 2021.

Bluffton opens the season on Friday, August 20 on the road at Northfield.