2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Dwenger Saints

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger is looking to reload after graduating a talented group of seniors that helped lead the Saints to four consecutive sectional championships.

While Indiana University signee Vinny Fiacable, record-setting quarterback Brenden Lytle (2.067 yards passing in 2020 with 27 total TDs), and linebacker/running back Devon Tippmann are among the top players who have graduated, the Saints do return 12 starters in coach Jason Garrett’s fourth season.

While four quarterbacks are currently battling for the starting spot, whoever wins the QB job will have a group of talented pass-catchers to throw to in senior Rocco Ciocca (38 receptions, 752 yards, 9 TDs), Henry O’Keefe (33 receptions, 586 yards, 4 TDs), and tight end Jack Tippmann (10 receptions, 153 yards, and 4 TDs). Along the offensive line, the Saints return two starters with Fiacable and his classmates now graduated.

Defensively, the Saints should be strong in the secondary with Colin Vance (57 tackles, 3 interceptions) and Gavin Groves (69 tackles, 2 interceptions) returning for their senior season. Jack Tippmann will also return to help anchor the defensive line.

The Saints open the season August 20 at the Wayne Generals.