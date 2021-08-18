2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Bellmont Braves

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The timing was not ideal last season for the Bellmont football program, as Nick Hall took over the team as its new head coach right before practice began. Add in the COVID issues that plagued Adams County, and Bellmont finished with a 0-8 record in 2020, carrying a 19-game losing streak into the 2021 season.

There are reasons for optimism in Decatur, however. On the defensive side of the ball the secondary returns a wealth of experience with John Ulman, Kobe Baker, Trevor Walker, and Isajaha Thatcher all returning. Aidan Ford will look to lead from his linebacker position, while Bryce Roop will guide the defensive line.

Offensively, Ulman returns at quarterback after throwing for 221 yards and rushing for 222 yards last season. He has experience around him at the receiver position with Baker and Walker, while Dalton Robinson, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior, will anchor the offensive line from his center spot.

Bellmont, who is looking for its first win since the sectional semifinals in 2018, will open the season at home on Friday against Adams Central.