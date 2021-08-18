2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Angola Hornets

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Hornets still feel the sting from last year’s first round of sectionals exit to end the season. With 2021 picking up where 2020 ended, at DeKalb, Angola football heads into week one seeking redemption.

Angola will miss the help from expierienced leaders like all-conference quarterback Tucker Hasselman and tight end Gage King, but the Hornets carry a lot of hope in the backfield with the return of two-year starting all-NECC senior Finley Hasselman for one last ride after he finished last season with 73 carries for 520 yards and six touchdowns.

On defense, manning the middle again is senior linebacker Kyle Brandt. As a junior, Brandt recorded 46.5 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Eastside and DeKalb kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m.