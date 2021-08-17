2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Adams Central Flying Jets

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Just ahead of year 13 for Michael Mosser as the head coach of Adams Central, the Flying Jets ended with an 8-3 record last season and helped Mosser pick up his 100th win at the helm of the program.

AC returns a senior class with a lot of experience, some have even started since sophomores, but two in particular that the Jets are happy to have back are IFCA All-State running backs Blake Heyerly and Alex Currie.

Heyerly rushed for 990 yards with 15 touchdowns last season while Currie added 755 yards and nine touchdowns. Also joining this dynamic duo in the backfield is Nick Neuenschwander (303 yards and five touchdowns) and Ryan Tester, who ran for 109 yards with one touchdown as a freshman.

On defense look for Corbin Hirschy, Keegan Bluhm, Gavin Cook and Braysen Yergler among others to have impact seasons.

Adams Central will open the season on the road at Bellmont.