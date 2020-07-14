2020 Senior Night a success at World Baseball Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school spring sports season was over for before it started this year due to the pandemic – but the World Baseball Academy made sure local seniors got one last go-round on the diamond.

The WBA hosted 2020 Senior Night at the ASH Centre on Monday, giving local seniors one last chance to represent their high school.

The event saw seniors from over 30 different high school teams – both baseball and softball – participate. Organizer Andy McManama of the the WBA says over 100 players overall suited up for the event.