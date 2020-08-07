2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Norwell Knights

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – After posting a five-win season the Knights are looking to take the next step in the building process in 2020 as head coach Josh Gerber enters his fifth year at the helm of the Norwell football program.

The strength of the Knights last season was a defense that allowed just 12.8 points per game and pitched four shutouts in 2019.

Senior Joel Rinkenberger will be counted on to lead the defense from his linebacker spot as Norwell returns eight starters on that side of the ball.

Offensively, senior Eli Riley is back for his fourth year as Norwell’s starting quarterback. Riley threw for 1,033 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior. He’ll be joined by Norwell stalwart Max Ringger at running back after Ringger tallied 918 yards and 10 TDs last fall.

Other key contributors will be receiver/linebacker Isaiah Brege, and linemen Quinn Dreiband and Zach Christianson among others.

Norwell opens the season August 21 at home against Jay County.