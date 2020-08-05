2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Northrop Bruins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After finishing a season ago with an overall record of 5-6, Northrop is overdue for a winning season.

In 2019, The Bruins finished one win away from breaking the 17-year-long streak of ending under .500 on the season. However, this team has come a long way, Northrop still won it’s most games in a season since 2006.

Northrop will rely heavily on the ground and pound attack and the team has the players to do it. Running Back Damarius Cowen rushed for 10-yards shy of 500 last year, he returns this year along with seven of the Bruins top offensive linemen from the year before.

Defensively, we could see some younger guys getting more minutes, but Coach Jason Doerffler says the upperclassmen leadership will still play a big role when the game’s on the line.

Northrop is set to open the season August 21st at Homestead.