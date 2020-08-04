2020 Highlight Zone Season Preview: New Haven Bulldogs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – After going an identical 5-6 in each of Jimmy Linn’s first two season, the Bulldogs are looking to take the next step in 2020 – and there’s plenty of optimism out at John Young Stadium.

The Bulldogs return a plethora of experience in the offensive backfield, including quarterback Jakar Williams.

Last year as a sophomore Williams threw for 1,767 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 341 yards on the ground with 5 TDs.

The Bulldogs should be strong in the trenches, as all five staring offensive linemen return.

Defensively, the Bulldogs return only three starters, but D’Andre Wright (130 total tackles with 22 for loss in 2019) and junior Issac Carswell (107 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries) give the Bulldogs perhaps the most potent 1-2 linebacking combination in the Northeast 8.

New Haven opens the season August 21 at Garrett.