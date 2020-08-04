2020 Highlight Zone Season Preview: Huntington North Vikings

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Vikings are ready for the second time around with their head coach, as Bob Prescott readies for his second season leading the way at Huntington North.

Last year the veteran coach watched his team go 3-8 while winning its first sectional game since 2015 as the Vikings topped South Side 37-20 in the first round.

While the Vikings had a relatively young team last fall, the experience gained in 2019 could pay off as HNHS returns 16 starters this season for a program that hasn’t had a winning record since 2009.

Offensively, quarterback Reid Johnson is back to man a run-heavy offense. Junior running back Garret Johnson (415 yards, 5 TDs last fall) returns and will run behind an offensive line that has four starters returning.

Defensively, the Vikings will be led by linebacker Aidan Rabb (73 solo tackles as a junior) and defensive back Jackson Holsinger (48 tackles last season).

Huntington North opens the season August 21 at home against Warsaw.