2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Carroll Chargers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Combining a plethora of returning-seniors from last season plus quarterback Jeff Becker, who threw for over 2,000 yards, and it’s safe to say Carroll is charged up for the season ahead.

There are a lot of positives to take-away from the Chargers last season. Carroll finished with an overall record of 7-4 and went 6-3 in the SAC. To build upon that, especially early, it could come down to the leadership from the upperclassmen.

Some players to watch for include; Junior Quarterback Jeff Becker, Senior Safety Hunter Mertz, Senior Wide Receiver Mason Englert and Senior Cornerback/Wide Receiver Cade Dinan. Head Coach Doug Dinan stressed that the real danger in this team doesn’t come from individual players, rather it’s how well this entire team has played together.

The team’s first test comes August 21st for week one at Bishop Luers.