2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Whitko Wildcats

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Whitko is looking to get back to its winning ways as year two of the Phil Jensen era brings a dose of optimism to the folks in Wildcat country.

Last fall the Wildcats posted a record of 0-10 – their second winless season in the last three years.

However, Whitko does return 14 total starters, with seven on each side of the ball.

Offensively, the Wildcats will be led by quarterback Ethan Schuh. As a sophomore he threw for 576 yards and 4 TDs with 3 TDs on the ground. Running back Cade Berg returns for his senior year after rushing for 463 yards as a junior. He’ll run behind a line that returns just 2 of 5 starters.

On the other side of the football, defensive back Isaiah Kyles will be counted on as a leader after tallying 53 total tackles and 3 interceptions as a sophomore. Look for Cameron Sapp to lead the way for the linebacker while Devin Ulshafer guides the line.

The Wildcats open the season August 21 at home against Prairie Heights.