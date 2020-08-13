2020 Highlight Zone Preview: West Noble Chargers

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – After an 8-3 record two seasons ago, West Noble responded last year with only one loss the entire season. Can the Chargers take it up a notch and bring home the first sectional title in school history this year?

In 2019, the chargers finished with an undefeated regular season, At the top of the NECC and an overall record of 10-1. While it won’t be the same team as last year, head coach Monte Mawhorter is confident in the guys returning.

Players to watch out for include Jalen Gonzalez, Lucas Baker, Jeramyah James, Braxton Pruitt, Josh Gross, Zach Beers, and Randy Villanueva.

West Noble is set to open the season August 21st at home against Central Noble.