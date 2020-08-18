2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Wawasee Warriors

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – Year two of the Jon Reutebuch era at Wawasee is about to begin, as the coach heads into his second season leading the Warriors after posting a 2-8 overall record last fall.

Priority number one this season is reviving an offensive unit that averaged 11.4 points per game last year and was held to single digits 5 of 10 games. Quarterback Parker Young returns after putting up 829 passing yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior to go along with 6 rushing TDs.

On the other side of the football, defensive back Kameron Salazar and linebacker Robert Schmucker will be counted on to lead the Warriors.

Wawasee opens the season August 21 on the road at Lakeland.