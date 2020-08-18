2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Warsaw Tigers

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – After winning the program’s first-ever sectional title last fall, the arrow is pointing up for Warsaw football as the Tigers enter the third season under head coach Bart Curtis coming off a 9-3 campaign in 2019.

On offense, running back Juan Jaramillo returns after posting 1,567 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. However, the Tigers graduated the bulk of their offensive line to go along with a handful of playmakers led by quarterback Wyatt Amiss and running back Blake Marsh.

Kicker/punter Harrison Mevis, an Under Armour All-American, also has graduated after signing to play college football in the SEC at Missouri.

Defensively, the Tigers return nine starters on defense, including linebackers Zach DeFord (66 tackles in 2019) and Mason Martz (56 tackles). Luke Adameic, a 6-foot-4 senior, will be counted on to help lead the secondary, while Andres Adame will anchor the defensive line.

Warsaw opens the season August 21 on the road at Huntington North.