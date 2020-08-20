2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Wabash Apaches

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Wabash was so close to an even season a year ago, Still the Apaches doubled it’s wins from 2018. Wabash is hungry for a winning-season.

Finishing last year at a game under .500, 4-6 overall, some key positions have graduated but two-players you should keep an eye on are seniors Bryant Boggs and Keegan O’Neil. Boggs racked up over 800-yards receiving a year ago and O’Neil clocked out at 123 tackles. Another guy to keep a watch on is Senior Tackle and Defensive End Cash Carmichael.

The Apaches open it’s season this Friday on the road at Monroe Central.