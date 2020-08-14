2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Tippecanoe Valley Vikings

AKRON, Ind. (WANE) – Coming of a 7-4 season Tippecanoe Valley is ready to take the next step in 2020 as head coach Steve Moriarty enters his fourth year at the helm of the Vikings program.

With two wins in Moriarty’s first season, six in his second, and seven in his third, the TVHS program is certainly heading the right direction, and the latest edition of the Vikings may be led by a team that boasts size in the trenches.

Junior Wade Melanson, a 6-foot-2, 330-pounder, Michael Sexton (6-foot, 304 pounds), and Trey Hardesty (6-foot-3, 347 pounds) give the Vikings some serious size up front. That could be key – especially early – as the Vikings must replace graduated players like quarterback Tanner Trippiedi, Jalen and Jace Potter, and running backs Dakota Gaff and Jaydin Conley.

Branson McBrier will take over at QB, while there are high hopes that junior running back Braden Shepherd can have a productive season.

Defensively, Melanson will help anchor the line, while senior linebacker Johnny Gonsalez returns after tallying 79 tackles last fall. Alex Craft and Davis will be counted on to help lead the secondary.

Tippecanoe Valley opens the season at home on August 21 against Culver Academy.