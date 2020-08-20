2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Southwood Knights

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Last season had Southwood seeing déjà vu. The past two-years the Knights going undefeated in the regular season, only to be knocked out of the State Tournament in the Sectional Championship both years. Is third time the charm?

After boasting an impressive 10-1 record last season, Southwood heads back to the drawing board. A key to the Knights putting up a similar record this season will fall in the lap of gun-slinging Senior Quarterback, Alex Farr. Farr threw for over 1100 yards a season ago and if he and the other seniors can step up, head coach Dave Snyder likes where his team is heading.

Players to watch for include: Senior Quarterback Alex Farr, Senior Wide Receiver Logan Barley and Senior Free Safety Elijah Sutton.

Southwood opens it’s season this Friday on the road at Knox.