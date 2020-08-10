2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Southern Wells Raiders

PONETO, Ind. (WANE) – Finishing the year off with a 2-8 record, the Raiders graduated 10 seniors from an already small roster.

While most team’s would look at this as the “glass half-empty,” Southern Wells looks at this as an opportunity to grow and shape the program for years to come.

With low numbers, Southern Wells anticipates a lot of “one-platoon” style play, which means the team will rely on most, if not all of the guys to play on both offense and defense.

Southern Wells is set to open the season August 21st at home against Fremont.