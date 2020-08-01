2020 Highlight Zone Preview: South Side Archers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Experience goes a long way in varsity football and especially in the SAC. South side learning this the hard way last season, but this young Archer’s team returns promising players in important positions.

South Side Finished with an overall record of 1-9 last season, the Archers took a first round exit in the sectional round of the state tournament.

Notable returners include All-SAC first team members Maxwell Burney and Trevor Hapner. Junior Quarterback Roosevelt Norfleet III will start under-center for week one after taking over for the Archers during the sectional last year.

South Side opens the season August 21st at home against Concordia.