2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Prairie Heights Panthers

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been over 30 years since prairie heights has seen an above 500 winning season. That’s before Head Coach Patrick McCrea was a student at Prairie Heights. Is 2020 the year the drought ends for the Panthers?

In 2019, Prairie Heights finished at 2-9 overall. A big part of the Panthers struggle came on the offense. Prairie Heights only scored 14 or more points in two-games last season, but with help from upperclassman, the Panthers might pride themselves on putting points up this season.

Players to watch for this season include: Senior WR/DB Quintin Ross, Senior WR/FS Storm Chaffee and Junior Quarterback Luke Severe playing his first full season as a varsity starter.

Prairie Heights opens it’s season this Friday at Whitko.

