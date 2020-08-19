2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Northfield Norseman

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The key to success this season for Northfield? Start this season how the Norseman finished the last one. After a 0-4 start, Northfield won the next seven straight up til the sectional championship.

10-points was the difference that kept Northfield from a Sectional Championship last season. The Norseman do lose Quarterback Levi Faulkerson this year, but the team returns leading rusher Jarret Shafer. Shafer ran for over 780 yards his Junior year. For a run-heavy team, that’s music to Northfield’s ears.

Players to watch for this season include: Senior Fullback and Linebacker Jarret Shafer, Senior Center and Defensive Tackle Micah Higgins and Senior Quarterback and Free Safety Clayton Tomlinson.

The Norseman open it’s season this Friday on the road at Bluffton.