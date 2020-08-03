2020 Highlight Zone Preview: North Side Legends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From win-less, then two wins, to finishing a game under .500 last season, North side returns a heavy fleet of legends from a team that went 4-6 a year ago.

This season’s senior class are the first to get an entire four years under coach Mike Brevard. The team continues to have more and more success each year since Brevard took over.

Under Senior leadership from Lah-Shon Miller, Ronald Collins and Duce Taylor, North Side returns all but seven players from last year’s team.

North Side is scheduled to open the season August 21st at Snider.