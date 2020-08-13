2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Manchester Squires

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new but familiar face leading the charge for the Squires in 2020 as Alyx Brandewie takes over the program after serving as an assistant at Manchester from 2016 to 2018.

Brandewie’s squad returns some talent and experience on the defense side of the football with six starters back in 2020. That includes a talented secondary that includes junior Braxton Ream (83 total tackles last season) and junior Dylan Stroud (88 tackles).

Offensively, the Squires must replace quarterback Devin Marcum who graduated after throwing for over 1,500 yards last fall. Standout receiver Seth Gaerte (27 receptions, 463 yards, 3 TDs) returns, as does Beam after rushing for 333 yards and 6 TDs. Senior Jacbo Caudill will be among those counted on to lead the offensive line.

Manchester, who went 3-7 last fall, is set to open the season August 21 at home against North Miami.