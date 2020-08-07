2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Leo Lions

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Death, taxes, and a winning football season – those are the certainties of life if you are a Leo Lion.

Leo is coming off a 10-2 season in 2019, the program’s 13th consecutive season above .500. Leo’s two losses last year came to the same opponent in East Noble, falling to the Knights in week five (35-7) and in the sectional title game (14-7).

The Lions will miss a number of talented players due to graduation, including Fab 15 selection Peyton Wall, offensive lineman Tom Busch, receiver Cam Livingston, and defensive stalwarts GT Baker and Gavin James, just to name a few.

Quarterback Jackson Barbour returns after throwing for 858 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore, while the Lions currently are going with a “running back by committee” approach with at group that includes Kaeden Miller and senior Dallen Wirtz.

Whoever totes the football will run behind and offensive line that features junior Landen Livington, who holds scholarship offers from Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Arizona State, and Cincinnati.

Defensively, Michael O’Brien will play a key role at linebacker, while Livingston and D.J. Allen will be among those counted on in the trenches. Damien Gudakunst will provide leadership in the secondary, while kicker/punter Carson McCauley will give Leo an edge over most opponents on the special teams front.

The Lions are also hopeful for the return of two-way standout Mason Sheron who had hip surgery in the off-season.

Leo opens the season at home August 21 against Woodlan.