2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Lakeland Lakers

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – As the saying goes, “progress is impossible without change.” After 15-seasons with the Lakers former Head Coach Keith Thompson stepped down and in came Ryan O’Shea.

After finishing 2-8 last season, Lakeland brought in some reinforcements. Between O’Shea and his family, there’s over 100-years of varsity coaching experience. Combine that with the experience of upperclassmen that returned and we could see a reloaded Lakers squad in 2020.

Players to watch for include; Senior Quarterback and Strong Safety Colton Isaacs, Senior Defensive Tackle and Center Miguel DeLaPaz and Senior Tackle and Defensive Tackle Jaron Fry.

Lakeland opens the season on Friday at home against Wawasee.