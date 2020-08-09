2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Jay County Patriots

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County is ready to get back on track after a derailing season a year ago, but learning is part of young team. Now, the Patriots might just have the upperclassmen to make it possible.

Try to bounce back from a 1-9 season, The Patriots return every skilled position on the roster and will be relying on guys like Quinn Faulkner, Sam Dunlavy and Bailey Cox, who rushed for over 800 yards in just eight-games last season to carry the less-experienced guys.

Jay County’s Head Coach Tim Millspaugh stressed the change in mentality for this year. “We’ve got to come out here and we’ve got to work our tails off at practice, and we’ve got to have an attitude that not only do we want to win, but that we expect to win and with that work ethic we deserve to win.”

Jay County opens the season August 21st for week one at Norwell.