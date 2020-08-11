2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Garrett Railroaders

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A dozen starters return – six on each side of the football – for head coach Chris Depew as Garrett looks to bounce back from an un-Garrett-like 3-7 season here in 2020.

Offensively, the Railroaders should be strong at running back. Kolin Cope was expected to be a workhorse last fall, but suffered an ankle injury on the second play of the second game and missed the rest the season. Cope returns to team with fellow senior Seth Van Wagner, as Van Wagner tallied 630 yards and 4 TDs last year.

The Railroaders will have to replace starter Levi Follett at the quarterback position along with standouts Kraig Smith, Nolan Hathaway, and Clayton Fielden.

Defensively, Van Wagner tallied 79 tackles from his linebacker spot in 2019 and will be counted on again this fall. Jaxson Gould and Tyler Walden are expected to lead the defensive line.

Garrett opens the season at home on August 21 against New Haven.