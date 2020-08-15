2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Fremont Eagles

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Fremont is trending up. The Eagles posted it’s best season in eight years last year, on top of that, Head Coach Jim Hummer returns with his team.

Fremont caught glimpses of success last season, finishing 2019 at 4 and 6 overall. The Eagles are ready for the next step, a winning season, and it will be the seniors leading the charge.

Players to watch on for on this year’s Eagles squad include: Senior Quarterback Kameron Colclasure, Senior Running Back and Linebacker Dylan Parsons and Senior Lineman Jon Armstrong.

Fremont is set to open the season August 21st at Southern Wells.