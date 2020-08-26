2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Fairfield Falcons

GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – The saying out in Fairfield right now, “better late than never.” Covid-19 threw a wrench into Fairfield’s plans of having a game week one, but the Falcons are cleared for flight headed into week two.

Fairfield was unable to have a week one game due to Elkhart county’s guidelines in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic. Teams in the area should make note that Fairfield is good to go, because just a season ago, the Falcons competed for a sectional championship.

Fairfield, unable to bring home hardware last season, but the Falcons return a veteran offense that should only improve from last year. Players to watch for include: Senior Quarterback Cory Lantz, Senior Linebacker/Tight End Colton Fisher and Senior Fullback Carson Abramson.

Fairfield opens the season this Friday at home against Osceola.

