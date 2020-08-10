2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Eastside Blazers

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – 2019 was a dream season in Butler, as Eastside finished 10-3 and won the program’s first-ever sectional title. The key for 2020 is to take things one more step and the Blazers approach coach Todd Mason’s fourth year at the helm.

The Blazers also ran the table in the NECC Small Division, in part thanks to the play of quarterback Laben Davis. Davis is back as a junior after racking up 1,557 passing yards, 19 passing TDs, and 7 more rushing TDs as a sophomore.

Davis is just one of nine returning starters on an offense that averaged over 27 points a game. Other key returnees are receiver Wade Miller (30 receptions/509 yards/7 TD), tight end Lane Burns (32/499/7), running back Matt Firestine (610 rushing yards, 7 TDs), and offensive linemen Isaiah Fuentes & Matt Jacobs.

Defensively, the Blazers return six starters for a unit that gave up just 12.9 points a night in 2019.

The defensive line will be led by Phoenix Smith and Hayden Gardner, while Lane Cleckner (104 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 9 sacks) will be counted on heavily at the linebacker position.

Eastside is set to open the season August 21 at home against Heritage.