2020 Highlight Zone Preview: DeKalb Barons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new but familiar voice leading the charge in Waterloo as former assistant coach Seth Wilcox has taken over the program from Pete Kempf leading into the 2020 season.

Wilcox, who has been the program’s defensive coordinator the past three years, is looking to continue to keep the momentum rolling. DeKalb went 8-3 last season (2 losses to East Noble, 1 to Leo) marking the program’s first winning season since 2007 and most wins since 2002.

Running back Tanner Jack headlines an offense that returns seven starters. Jack rushed 150 times for 858 yards and 10 TDs last fall. However, key offensive lineman Tylar Pomeroy (a Fab 15 selection) and Hoyt Stafford are now playing in college, as is quarterback Evan Eshbach and running back Landon Miller.

Defensively, DeKalb returns six starters including key linebacker Dominic Blevins. However, the Barons will need to replace some key bodies on the defensive line to repeat last year’s success.

The Barons are set to open the season at Angola on August 21.