2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Concordia Cadets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fresh off the program’s fifth sectional title, Concordia is looking to keep the ball rolling in 2020 as the Cadets return the bulk of a squad that finished 7-6 overall last fall.

Running back Amir Drew is back again to lead the offense as a senior after tallying 1,371 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns as a junior. Senior quarterback Brandon Davis threw for 2,399 yards last fall, including 21 touchdowns through the air. Tyler Grossman also returns at receiver after racking up 38 receptions for 663 yards and 8 TDs as a junior. The Cadets also return experience up front, including seniors Jackson McKinney and Bladen Esslinger.

Defensively, the Cadets may return the most experienced group of linebackers in the area with Matt Goeglein (96 total tackles), Cooper Harris (89), and Sam Hudson (81) all back. Kam Vanderbosch and Kam Johnson will be counted on to lead the secondary.

Concordia is set to open the season August 21 on the road against South Side.