2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Columbia City Eagles

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Most things about Columbia City are new this year. A new school, new football field all for a new season. One thing stays the same for the Eagles, the desire for the school’s first sectional championship in 27-years.

Last season, Columbia City was one win away from a winning season, finishing at 5 and 5 overall. The Eagles averaged over 21-points-per-game in 2019. Head Coach Brett Fox says it’s going to be the returning players that have flocked together for another season that could elevate Columbia City to new heights.

Players to watch for this season include T.J. Bedwell on both sides of the ball, Cole Mosier on the offensive line and Junior Quarterback Gregory Bolt. As a sophomore last season, Bolt threw for over 1700 yards.

Columbia City is set to open it’s season August 21st at home against Churubusco.