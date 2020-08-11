2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Churubusco Eagles

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Churubusco has won a lot of football games in recent memory in posting 15 consecutive winning seasons, that after going 7-3 in 2019. However, sectional titles have been elusive, as the Eagles are gunning to win their first sectional crown since 2010.

Offensively, stalwarts Sam Wood, Jake Fulk, Gage Kelly, and Reese Wicker are among the standouts who have graduated leaving the Eagles with just three players with starting experience. Junior Hunter Bianski will be counted on to lead this squad in the trenches while the youngsters gain experience.

Defensively, Bianski was all-state on the line after racking up 24.5 tackles for loss at 6.5 sacks. Seth Abel (72 tackles) will also lead from the linebacker position.

Head coach Paul Sade enters his eighth year as Busco opens the season August 21 on the road at Columbia City.