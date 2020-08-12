2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Central Noble Cougars

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Finishing the season at 2-8 last year, Central Noble headed back to the drawing board and brought Hayden Kilgore, the youngest head coach in the state of Indiana, to help change the Cougars culture.

Under new leadership, One of Central Noble’s goals is not a repeat of last year. One of the biggest areas of improvement we could see comes on the defensive-side of the ball. The Cougars return nine-players from last year’s sectional roster that now have an added year of experience playing on the varsity level.

Players to watch out for include: Senior Quarterback Sawyer Yoder, Senior Defensive Tackle Logan Behm and Senior Running Back Noah Christopher.

Central Noble is set to open the season August 21st at West Noble.