2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Bluffton Tigers

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) -After going 7-3 last fall the Tigers return plenty of firepower to Fred Park Field, as Bluffton looks to compete for the ACAC crown in 2020.

With back-to-back seven win seasons in their back pocket, the Tigers return on of the area’s most productive quarterbacks in senior Hayden Nern. Nern was 124-for-216 passing as a junior with 1,599 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, Nern’s top target – Kain Thornton – graduated and signed with Marian University after racking up 50 receptions for 818 yards and 7 TDs last fall.

Also back in the offensive backfield is running back Cody Middlestedt, who tallied 717 rushing yards and 12 total TDs last fall. He’ll run behind a line that returns three starters.

Defensively, Middlestedt will be counted on to lead from his position in the secondary, while linebackers Reece Johnson (66 tackles in 2019) and Kaine Moore (52 tackles) will assume even larger roles in 2020.

Bluffton opens the season at home against Northfield on August 21.