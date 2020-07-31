2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Luers Knights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a rocky start to last season, Bishop Luers gained enough experience by the end of the year to carry-over confidence heading into 2020.

Luers finished with a 3-8 overall record last season, but the team picked up two of those wins towards the finale of the year. A big reason behind that was the experience Sophomore Quarterback Carson Clark gained throughout the season.

Clark returns this season as a Junior and a year taking snaps at the varsity level under his belt. Other notable returnees include Running Back/Safety Ramon Anderson and Defensive Tackle Ben Rectanus.

Bishop Luers opens the season August 21st at home against Carroll.