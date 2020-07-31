2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Luers Knights

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a rocky start to last season, Bishop Luers gained enough experience by the end of the year to carry-over confidence heading into 2020.

Luers finished with a 3-8 overall record last season, but the team picked up two of those wins towards the finale of the year. A big reason behind that was the experience Sophomore Quarterback Carson Clark gained throughout the season.

Clark returns this season as a Junior and a year taking snaps at the varsity level under his belt. Other notable returnees include Running Back/Safety Ramon Anderson and Defensive Tackle Ben Rectanus.

Bishop Luers opens the season August 21st at home against Carroll.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss