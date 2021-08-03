2021 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Luers Knights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a rocky start to last season, Bishop Luers gained enough steam by the end of the year to make it all the way to the 2A State Championship Game, but fell by a point from a last-second field goal by Western Boone.

“We made it down to state, went to Lucas Oil Stadium, we were winning by nine with about 1:39 left, we didn’t get it done. So this year, are we going to be able to get it done?” Senior Lineman Nelson Knapke said.

That’s the million-dollar question. Nearly this entire team from a year ago returns to the 2021 squad and they’re hoping the extra year of experience pays off.

“We all know as a group and we believe in each other, that we can do special things this season. And the main thing is to win the SAC championship and that’s a big thing. A lot of people don’t think we can do that, but it’s possible for us to do that.” Senior Quarterback Carson Clark said.

Bishop Luers will open the season at Carroll on August 20th.