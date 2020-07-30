2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Bellmont Braves

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Bellmont Braves got an unexpected face life leading up to the 2020 season as head coach Eric Davis recently resigned, prompting the school to promote Nick Hall to lead the program.

Hall, a Bellmont alum, had served as an assistant coach the past five-plus years. He also was one of the leaders on a Bellmont team that won the 3A state title in 2008.

Bellmont is coming off a season that saw the Braves go 0-10 with stalwarts like Johnathan Wilder, Kobe Ortiz, Caden Friedt, and A.J. Kable graduating off last year’s roster.

Offensively, the Braves are looking for a big improvement, as Bellmont averaged just 4.8 points per game last season while yielding 47.9 points a game on defense.

Bellmont opens the season August 21st at Adams Central.