2020 Highlight Zone Preview: Angola Hornets

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – In a game of inches, every little detail matters. In 2019, Angola’s last three games were decided by five-points or less. The Hornets plan to adjust and attack with kickoff to the high school football season just a week away.

Angola finished last season at 4-6 overall, but the team’s ready to get back to it’s winning-season ways and with a swarm of Hornets returning, Angola believes they have the team do it.

Key guys to watch for this year on Angola are Senior Quarterback Tucker Hasselman, Senior Wide Receiver Gage King and Senior Lineman Coy Brames. More Players to watch can be found in the extended interviews.

Angola is set to open the season August 21st at home against Dekalb.