FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Through two days of tournament play the Indy Heat are 3-0 in match ups.

The obvious from this area are Caleb Furst and Luke Goode but another name Northeast Indiana should get familiar with is Kalen Etzler. The 6-8 power forward from Crestview high school in Convoy, Ohio is committed to Ohio State and will join the Buckeyes after he completes his senior year this season.

Trying to keep the perfect streak going, the Indy Heat continue tournament play Sunday.