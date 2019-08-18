Southern Wells Raiders – Head Coach Mike Roeder (1st season at Southern Wells, 113-119 in 23rd year overall)
2018: 1-9 record under Greg Mose
2019 Opener: August 23rd at Fremont
Outlook: After winning their first game under coach Greg Mose last season the Raiders ended the year on a 9-game losing streak. Gone is Mose while veteran head coach Mike Roeder takes over a program that has gone 3-27 over the last three years. Standout Mason Huffman and Coleman Beeks have graduated. Josh Beeks will look to fill a bigger role after amassing 766 total yards last fall. Jed Perry and Will Pennington will help lead the offense while Justin Price could see more touches. Xavier Walden will need to help lead the linebackers after tallying 60 total tackles last year.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Southern Wells
