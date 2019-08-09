2019 Highlight Zone Preview: South Side Archers

South Side Archers – Head Coach Roosevelt Norfleet (6th season at South Side, 7-45 with Archers, 10th year overall, 11-81 overall)

2018: 0-10 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Concordia

Outlook: The Archers haven’t won more than two games in a season since 2013 but are hopeful they can turn things around this fall. One thing they will need is more offensive output after averaging just 8 points a game last fall. Do-it-all athlete Omar Jackson is now suiting up as a defensive back at Indiana State. Demere Clark earned valuable time at quarterback last year, throwing for 631 yards and 4 touchdowns and will return, but is also being pushed by three other young QBs, including sophomore Roosevelt Norfleet III. Standout linebacker Tahj Alford, who racked up 78 total tackles and 12 TFL last fall, will also need to be replaced. Linebacker Deontray Coach (25 tackles in 2018) will be counted on to help lead the defense, while two-year starter Kyle Claudill will be a leader on both sides of the line.