Snider Panthers – Head Coach Kurt Tippmann (11th season, 106-24 overall)
2018: 9-3 record, 6A sectional champions
2019 Opener: August 23rd at North Side
Outlook: The Panthers have won at least a sectional title in each of coach Tippmann’s first 10 seasons leading the program, and they expect that success to continue. Quarterback Jon Barnes Jr. settled into the starting role last season and the senior-to-be is getting interest from Ivy League programs. Tight end and Fab 15 selection Simon Dellinger (signed with Army) and running back A’Nyis Lockett (St. Francis) will need to be replaced, but having 6-foot-7, 320-pound senior Randy Holtz on the offensive line will help. Holtz has received scholarship offers from Indiana and Purdue among others. Receiver and track standout Alonzo Derrick has received offers from Grand Valley State and Northwood University and will be counted on. Defensively, play-making safety Ethan Hoover is now at Indiana State, but lineman Gianini Belizaire (Northwood, Cincinnati Christian, Siena Heights, USF, Findlay) is getting college looks. Defensive back Jayshawn Underwood (offers from USF and Siena Heights) will be relied upon to help lead the secondary.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Snider Panthers
