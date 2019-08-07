Northrop Bruins – Head Coach Jason Doerffler (6th season, 11-39 overall)
2018: 3-7 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Homestead
Outlook: After posting an identical 2-8 records in coach Doerffler’s first four seasons the Bruins made progress last year with one more victory – and beat Carroll 41-21 in week four in a game where they didn’t punt once. The Bruins will have to replace dual-threat QB Bailey Meerzo who graduated after totaling 20 touchdowns last fall, but should be strong at running back. Jeremiah Green returns after racking up 831 rushing yards and 13 TDs as a junior, while Damarius Cowen earned valuable experience with 225 yards last year as a sophomore. Breakout candidates include receiver/defensive back Adrian Sewell and athlete Qualen Pettus.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Northrop Bruins
