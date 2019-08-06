North Side Legends – Head Coach Mike Brevard (3rd season, 2-18 overall)
2018: 2-8 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Snider
Outlook: The Legends showed progress last season in Mike Brevard’s second go-round, most notably in week five win that saw North Side top Luers 52-49 at Luersfield in an instant classic. They should be able to build again in 2019 and it starts at quarterback, where junior Ronald Collins III has two years of experience as a starter while Snider transfer Duce Taylor (offers from Central Michigan, Toledo, and Akron) will also receive playing time. Big-hitting Theo Redmond returns for his senior season and the safety is earning some D-1 interest. Cornerback Arieon McCarter transferred from Snider and picked up an offer from Western Michigan this summer, helping to give North Side one of the most athletic defensive backfields in the city. Running back Alex Holliday-Robinson returns after racking up 1,214 rushing yards as a junior.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: North Side Legends
North Side Legends – Head Coach Mike Brevard (3rd season, 2-18 overall)