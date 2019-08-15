New Haven Bulldogs – Head Coach Jimmy Linn (2nd season, 5-6 overall)
2018: 5-6 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. South Bend Riley
Outlook: New Haven will have some big numbers to replace in 2019. Quarterback Tim Jordan threw for 3,348 yards and 31 TDs in his career, running back Stephen Owens has tallied 1,716 yards and 18 TDs on the ground over the last two seasons, while receiver Kentrel Thomas racked up 117 reception for 1,724 yards and 17 TDs in his career. That said, Jamarr Hutchins will fill a bigger role this season after tallying 9 receptions for 122 yards and a TD last fall. Hutchins is battling sophomore Jakar Williams for the QB job in fall camp. Joshua Grigsby will be counted on to lead the offensive and defensive line while linebacker D’Andre Wright (88 tackles in 2018) will man the middle on D and also tally some series snaps in the offensive backfield.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: New Haven Bulldogs
