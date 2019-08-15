2019 Highlight Zone Preview: New Haven Bulldogs

Columbia City Eagles – Head Coach Brett Fox (6th season, 20-32 overall) 2018: 5-5 record 2019 Opener: August 23rd at Hammond Gavit Outlook: The Eagles have posted back-to-back 5-5 records and will look to improve upon that this fall at Max Gandy Field as they seek their first winning season since 2011. Quarterback Gregory Bolt returns after earning valuable varsity playing time last year as a freshman going 56-for-120 for 751 and 7 TDs. 6-foot-3 receiver Michael Sievers (34 receptions for 451 yards) will provide a big target. All around athlete Max Bedwell will be counted on to help replace graduated seniors Jacob Bolt, Jacob Wigent, and Jon O’Dell at the skills positions and Liam Hesting (Taylor University) and Dalton Bell on the line. Eight of the 13 starters back are on the defensive side of the ball, where T.J. Bedwell will help lead an experienced secondary. Tanner Martz (57 tackles last fall) will be counted on to man the middle of the field as an experienced linebacker.