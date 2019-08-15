Leo Lions – Head Coach Jared Sauder (14th season, 108-37 overall )
2018: 7-4
2019 Opener: August 23rd at Woodlan
Outlook: For the third year in a row Leo posted a seven win season. While most programs might be happy about that, Leo is looking to get back to the level of success that saw the Lions average 10.1 wins a season from 2010-2015. After starting for three seasons at quarterback, A.J. Restivo has graduated. So has running back Alex Wertman (signed with Taylor University), Fab 15 selection Jayden Elwood, and all-NE8 standout Kyle Miazga (St. Francis). The Lions do return a number of receivers, including Cameron Livingston, and Peyton McHale, while running back Peyton Wall returns after racking up 1,045 total yards and 14 TDs last fall. Tom Busch will help anchor an offensive line that has experience. Linebacker GT Baker is expected to play a larger role in 2019 for the Lions.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Leo Lions
